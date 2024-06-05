Malik Monk Named a Priority for Pistons in Free Agency
The Sacramento Kings kicked off their offseason with a happy fanbase by extending head coach Mike Brown for an extra three years, but much work is yet to be done. Sacramento's most significant offseason task is attempting to reel in pending free agent Malik Monk, but the job is easier said than done.
The most the Kings can offer Monk is a four-year deal worth $78 million, but the NBA Sixth Man of the Year runner-up is expected to get closer to nine figures.
As one of the hottest commodities on the market this summer, the high-flying guard has many potential suitors, and the Kings may be out of luck. James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports the Detroit Pistons are expected to "heavily prioritize" Monk in free agency. The Pistons have more money to spend than anybody this summer, so if they want Monk, he will likely get the bag he is looking for.
As for other realistic free-agent options, I think Detroit goes heavily after the likes of Malik Monk, Nic Claxton and Gary Harris. Monk feels like someone the Pistons will heavily prioritize due to the team’s need for legitimate 3-point shooting and off-the-dribble shot creation.- James L. Edwards III, The Athletic
Monk had a career season in his second year as a King, averaging 15.4 points and 5.1 assists per game on his way to getting robbed of the Sixth Man of the Year award. Despite coming off the bench in each of his 149 games played in Sacramento, Monk has been one of the best and most important players for the Kings, and losing him would be a disappointment.
As for the Pistons, snagging Monk to pair with rising star Cade Cunningham in their backcourt would be electric, and the 26-year-old is not too far off the timeline of their young core. Monk is unlikely to prioritize the 14-win Pistons among other teams, but money talks if they offer enough.
