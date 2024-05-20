Malik Monk Ranked a Top 10 2024 NBA Free Agent
The Sacramento Kings have one glaring problem this offseason with star sixth man Malik Monk entering unrestricted free agency. After coming three first-place votes short of winning the 2024 NBA Sixth Man of the Year award, Monk is expected to receive a significant raise this summer, but it will likely come at the expense of the Sacramento franchise.
While the Kings would pay Monk whatever he wants, there are limitations as to what they can offer him. Due to restrictions, the most the Kings can give Monk is $78 million over four years, but the talented guard is expected to get near $100 million on the market.
Monk is noted as one of the premier talents on the market this summer, as HoopsHype ranks him as the ninth-best player available in 2024 free agency.
The seven-year NBA veteran finished his second season in Sacramento averaging career-highs 15.4 points and 5.1 assists per game. While the Kings would have to do some serious convincing to get Monk to stay in Sacramento for less money than he would get elsewhere, retaining their star sixth man should be the top priority this summer.
Monk being one of the hottest commodities on the open market is great for the talented guard trying to get paid, but poor luck for the Kings trying to keep him.
Follow Inside The Kings on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!