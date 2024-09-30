Kings HC Mike Brown Addresses Injury Situation Entering 2024-25
While the Sacramento Kings will head into the 2024-25 season full of confidence and optimism, a few questions still remain. Ideally, the team would want to enter the season with a fully healthy roster, but that won’t be the case for the Kings this time around.
The Kings are currently dealing with several injuries to rotational players. Kevin Huerter is still recovering from a torn left labrum he suffered last season.
Rookie Devin Carter will be out until at least January while recovering from surgery on his torn left labrum. Trey Lyles suffered a left groin strain during offseason workouts and will be re-evaluated in three weeks, while newcomer Jordan McLaughlin suffered a grade 2 ankle sprain during offseason workouts and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.
All will miss training camp, which begins Tuesday.
During Media Day on Monday, Kings head coach Mike Brown was asked about the current injury situation. James Ham of ESPN1320 asked Brown, “What is your take on the injuries that you’re going to walk into training camp with?”
“You know, obviously you want everybody healthy. But that’s part of it," Brown said. "And you look back, even last year, we had injuries, it stunk, I hated it. At the end of the day, guys got an opportunity to step up and get some invaluable playing experience that they wouldn’t have gotten if guys were healthy. And so for us it’s the same thing, it’s next man up. The next guy has to step up, and we gotta hold down the fort until other guys get back. But injuries are a part of the game, and it’s not something that you wish upon anybody.”
Clearly, Coach Brown is staying positive by pointing out that the injuries will give other players the chance to step up and show their worth.
