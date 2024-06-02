Mike Brown Extension Ends Shocking Kings Drought
After back-and-forth negotiations that were made public, the Sacramento Kings gave head coach Mike Brown the contract extension he was looking for, paying him $8.5 million per year through the 2026-27 season. Despite contract talks pausing at one point, the two parties got the deal done to make the fanbase happy and secure the franchise's future.
Giving Brown however much money he wanted should have been a no-brainer for GM Monte McNair and Sacramento's front office, yet the hesitation raised some eyebrows from the fanbase.
Brown took the Kings to their first playoffs since 2006, along with back-to-back 45+ win seasons, which has not been done in 19 years. Sacramento went through 11 head coaches before finding one to lead them to a winning season and a playoff appearance, so letting Brown walk would have been one of the worst decisions in franchise history.
Brown became the first Kings head coach since Rick Adelman to earn a contract extension with the franchise, breaking yet another dreadful drought in Sacramento.
Adelman is undoubtedly the best coach in Sacramento's history, making a trip to the playoffs in each of his eight seasons, including a 61-win season and a Western Conference Finals appearance. While Brown has to see some postseason success to get on Adelman's level, Sacramento locking him for an extra three years is a sign of more great seasons to come.
