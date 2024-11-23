Mike Brown's Honest Statement Following Kings-Clippers
With the offseason addition of six-time NBA All-Star DeMar DeRozan, the Sacramento Kings were expected to take a significant leap heading into the 2024-25 season.
Through 16 games, the Kings have an even 8-8 record, putting them in 12th place in the ultra-competitive Western Conference. The Kings had their worst performance of the season on Friday night, scoring just 88 points in a 16-point loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.
Sacramento struggled in every aspect on Friday, but their 29-point first half was just abysmal. The Kings finished the night shooting 7-35 (20%) from deep, 32-83 (38.6%) from the field, and 17-24 (70.8%) from the charity stripe.
While a poor shooting night is never a recipe for success, the Clippers shot just 41.5% from the field and 23.8% from deep, so what led to the 15-point discrepancy? Kings head coach Mike Brown spoke to the media following Friday's loss.
"That first half was probably, if it wasn't the worst half of basketball I've seen us play since I've been here, it was close," Mike Brown confesses regarding their 29-point first-half performance. "We were not a step slower, we were three to four steps slower to whatever was going on out on the floor. On both ends of the floor. There was very limited aggressiveness offensively, and same defensively. When you're on your heels in this league, teams will make you pay. And the Clippers did."
The Kings attempted to storm back in the second half, outscoring the Clippers 35-25 in the third quarter, but the comeback was still out of reach. Brown did give credit to the bright spots in the second half, but still pointed out the weaknesses.
"I will tip my hat off to our guys because I thought in the second half we went out and we competed." Brown continues, "I give our guys credit. [De'Aaron] Fox had a heck of a game, especially in the second half. [Domantas Sabonis] was big. Domas was huge tonight. DeMar [DeRozan] in his first game back, he was fine. But we have to get production from others."
The Kings got just nine bench points in Friday's loss, five coming from Colby Jones, who only logged six minutes. Every guard on the team not named De'Aaron Fox combined for just six points, highlighted by Keon Ellis and Kevin Huerter scoring just one point in 45 minutes of action.
Of course, star sixth man Malik Monk is sidelined, but the Kings desperately need somebody to step up in his place. The Kings move on to host the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, a much-needed win to bounce back from this horrid loss in LA.
