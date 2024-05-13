NBA 2024 Mock Draft 1.0: Kings Take Project, Clingan Rises
The 2024 NBA Draft order is set in stone following Sunday's lottery, as the Atlanta Hawks had just a three-percent chance to land the number-one overall pick, yet they jumped up to snag it anyway. While many experts regard the 2024 draft class as one of the weakest in recent memory, there are a handful of prospects with star potential, including projected first-overall pick Alex Sarr.
The Sacramento Kings stayed put in the lottery, landing the 13th-overall pick, which is a great spot for a team coming off a 48-win season. While many fans do not believe it, the Kings can land a stud in the late lottery, despite this year's draft class being severely underrated.
Here are the lottery predictions for the 2024 NBA Mock Draft:
1. Atlanta Hawks: Alex Sarr
The Hawks won the lottery, and Alex Sarr is the prize. The 7-foot-1 French phenom is certainly the standout prospect in this class, but the Hawks must decide whether they want to trade the pick or take a chance on the 19-year-old. Sarr will make an immediate impact on the defensive side of the ball with untapped potential on offense as a skilled big man.
2. Washington Wizards: Donovan Clingan
After dominating the NCAA tournament and helping lead the UCONN Huskies to their second consecutive national championship, Donovan Clingan has set himself up to be one of the premier talents in this year's draft class. The 7-foot-2 center would be Washington's franchise big man, improving their young core.
3. Houston Rockets: Zaccharie Risacher
The Rockets have few weak spots in their lineup, so taking a chance on the best player available with the third pick is likely. Risacher is expected to be a valuable two-way player with all of the tools to be a star. The 6-foot-8 French wing is a three-and-D role player at worst, so a playoff-caliber Houston squad selecting him here is a low-risk move.
4. San Antonio Spurs: Nikola Topic
After drafting Victor Wembanyama first-overall last season, the Spurs know they should be looking for their franchise point guard to pair with him. Topic,18, is a 6-foot-6 Serbian guard with the tools to be the best playmaker in this class. With two top-ten picks, the Spurs can take their star playmaker here and more of an all-around offensive weapon later.
5. Detroit Pistons: Matas Buzelis
Despite finishing with the worst record in the league, the Pistons fell to the fifth-overall pick but could find a gem in 19-year-old Matas Buzelis. The 6-foot-8 wing is a talented shotmaker who could fit perfectly next to the young talent in Detroit. The lineup of Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Ausar Thompson, Matas Buzelis, and Jalen Duren is extremely young, but if they can mesh, they cement themselves as one of the best futures in the league.
6. Charlotte Hornets: Stephon Castle
The Hornets have put together a solid young core but have struggled to play winning basketball. Adding 2024 NCAA national champion Stephon Castle in their backcourt between LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller immediately makes them a more complete team and better built for future success. Castle's defensive versatility and impressive rim-attacking ability could be what Charlotte needs.
7. Portland Trail Blazers: Ron Holland
Portland is years away from putting together a competitive squad, so selecting a high-potential prospect with the seventh pick is not the worst idea. Holland, 18, had an underwhelming lone season with G League Ignite with poor shooting numbers, but his athleticism and explosiveness provide him with a high ceiling.
8. San Antonio Spurs: Reed Sheppard
As one of the most talented shooters in the class, Sheppard has catapulted up draft boards since the start of his freshman season as a Kentucky Wildcat. The Spurs could very well select Sheppard with the fourth pick, but the talented guard falling to eighth would be the best-case scenario for the rising San Antonio squad.
9. Memphis Grizzlies: Rob Dillingham
The Grizzlies had a poor season plagued with injuries, but when healthy, they are capable of being a top-three team in the Western Conference. To build up their bench scoring, Memphis could take one of the most talented guards in the class, Rob Dillingham. The 19-year-old guard is an elite ball-handler and shot-creator, giving the Grizzlies another offensive weapon.
10. Utah Jazz: Dalton Knecht
While Utah struggled this season, they have the pieces to be a playoff team. Adding one of the most league-ready prospects could catapult the Jazz to be a bottom-tier playoff team in the West. Knecht, 22, was one of the best scorers in the NCAA as an elite shot-maker and would be an immediate impact in Utah.
11. Chicago Bulls: Cody Williams
While the Bulls are in a weird spot between being a playoff team and a bottom-feeder, they could use a glue guy to continue to build toward the top tier of the Eastern Conference. Cody Williams, the younger brother of Oklahoma City Thunder star Jalen Williams, is a high-upside defender with the tools to be an elite two-way player.
12. Oklahoma City Thunder: Ja'Kobe Walter
While they miss out on adding another Williams, Oklahoma City could pick up a stud in Ja'Kobe Walter. The 19-year-old is an elite shooter with the tools to be more than just a sharpshooter. With three-and-D upside, the Thunder would add a low-risk prospect to their wing depth.
13. Sacramento Kings: Tidjane Salaun
As the Kings come off an impressive 48-win season with more ups than there were downs, they have clear holes to fill in their lineup. Sacramento has a solid core with star duo De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, along with standout sophomore Keegan Murray. Salaun, 18, is a talented 6-foot-9 forward with a clean shooting stroke and the tools to be an elite defender.
While Sacramento might not be in the position to draft a project player, Salaun's potential could be worth waiting a couple of years to reach. While Salaun is a project prospect, that does not mean he is not ready to play. While the 18-year-old would not be ready to start day one, the lanky forward would be effective as a stretch-four off the bench.
14. Portland Trail Blazers: Jared McCain
With their second lottery pick of the draft, the Blazers could look to add shooting next to the slasher they picked seventh, Ron Holland. McCain has expanded his game since the start of his freshman season at Duke, becoming an aggressive defender and attempting to grow into a three-level scorer. McCain's strength comes from beyond the arc, giving Portland a reason to take a chance on him with the last pick of the lottery.