NBA Analyst Develops Wild De'Aaron Fox, Rockets Trade Idea
The Sacramento Kings are heading in the wrong direction after losing six straight games and firing head coach Mike Brown in the process. Amid the chaos, worries arose in Sacramento about De'Aaron Fox's future.
The eight-year guard has spent his entire career in California's capital but declined a contract extension this offseason. Fox pushed a lucrative offer to the side to give himself an opportunity to earn more next summer.
If Fox earns a spot on an All-NBA squad, he would be eligible for a supermax contract. On top of betting on himself, Fox wanted to see the direction of the team. Now that they've been in 12th place in the Western Conference for the past month, Fox and his agent Rich Paul have begun monitoring the Kings' situation closely.
Turmoil has sparked trade talks across the media, and Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus proposed a big one. Pincus' mock trade sees Fox and two other Kings leave before the February 6th trade deadline.
Sacramento Kings Receive:
- Reed Sheppard
- Cam Whitmore
- Jeff Green
- Jae'Sean Tate
- Jock Landale
- 2027 first-round pick swap
- 2028 first-rounder
- 2030 first-rounder
- 2031 first-round pick swap
- $9.2 million trade exception (Fox)
- $2.1 million trade exception (Doug McDermott)
Houston Rockets Receive:
- De'Aaron Fox
- Trey Lyles
- Doug McDermott
As complex as this trade is, it's not out of the question. "One team stands out as their best potential trade partner: the Houston Rockets," said Pincus. "Other teams can offer veterans, picks, and/or prospects, but few can match what Houston can with Sheppard and Whitmore."
The Rockets are currently 21-11 and in third place in the West while having a roster loaded with young talent. Pincus thinks players like Sheppard, Whitmore, Tate, and Landale could all find minutes in Sacramento while Green could be a veteran locker room presence.
Sheppard, who was the third overall pick in June, has not had a dream start to his career. After a terrific showing in the Summer League, Sheppard has averaged 3.4 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 1.2 assists on 32.2% shooting from the field.
If Fox leaves, Sheppard could play alongside fellow first-round pick Devin Carter and veteran center Domantas Sabonis. The Kings' young core would be revamped and Fox could have an opportunity to win a championship before his time runs out.
Lyles and McDermott haven't earned a permanent spot in Sacramento's rotation, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see general manager Monte McNair deal them both. Any Fox trade would likely see another player's exit to balance out contracts and roster limits.
Fox's star status means any trade would come at a hefty price. Two or more first-round picks would be the expectation for a player as valuable as Fox. While the Rockets' picks might not be uber-valuable by then, they would still be useful in a potential rebuild.
The Kings have just over a month to make any trade happen. Keep an eye on any rumors linked with Fox or Sabonis as the Kings approach the halfway point of the 2024-25 NBA season.
