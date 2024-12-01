NBA Champion's Brutally Honest Statement on the Kings
The Sacramento Kings have started their 2024-25 campaign with a 9-11 record, a very disappointing mark for a revamped team with high expectations. The offseason addition of six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan was believed to be a game-changing move to take the Kings into contention, but they are still far from it.
The Kings have lost five of their last six games, most recently to a struggling Portland Trail Blazers squad where Sacramento just fell flat.
The stars in Sacramento have shown up this season, but their supporting cast has been utterly disappointing. De'Aaron Fox is averaging 27.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.8 assists, and 1.6 steals per game, truly cementing himself as one of the league's top point guards.
Star center Domantas Sabonis continues to dominate, averaging 20.4 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 6.4 assists, while DeRozan chips in 22.6 points and 1.5 steals per game.
As the Kings continue to struggle, many wonder how safe Mike Brown's job is, and what this offseason would look like if they miss the playoffs once again.
2008 NBA champion and media personality Kendrick Perkins took to social media to speak out about what many Kings fans have been thinking following the rough start.
Via Kendrick Perkins: "Mike Brown playing with fire. It’s no way the Kings should be playing this horrible with all that talent"
The Kings have had a rollercoaster start to the season, with many lows but some exciting high points. Their new-look squad has had some great moments together, especially with the NBA's best clutch duo in Fox and DeRozan.
If the Kings continue to struggle, Brown will certainly be on the hot seat, despite his valiant efforts to drag Sacramento out of the depths to win 94 games over the previous two seasons.
