NBA Expert's Bold Sacramento Kings Prediction After Trade Deadline
The Sacramento Kings were headlining the 2025 NBA trade deadline, trading star guard De'Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs in one of the biggest moves in franchise history. While they sent Fox and a few more guys out, they brought in Zach LaVine, Jonas Valanciunas, and Jake LaRavia.
The three new additions to Sacramento's lineup willed the team to a win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday, and will likely continue to be very important pieces moving forward.
While the Kings had a busy trade deadline and shipped out arguably their best player, many have claimed the team actually got better. Adding an All-Star like LaVine and much-needed impact bench pieces like Valanciunas and LaRavia were huge moves, but some have downplayed Sacramento's acquisitions.
Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz predicts that the Kings will finish as a bottom-five seed in the Western Conference following the trade deadline.
"You have to feel bad for the Sacramento Kings, who were clearly pressured to trade De'Aaron Fox," Swarts wrote. "Choosing to bring on Zach LaVine and his hefty contract while not getting another point guard in return has left this roster a jumbled mess of combo guards and shoot-first wings who don't care much for the defensive end of the ball, however."
The point guard position remains a huge concern for the Kings after trading away Fox, but Malik Monk has shown he is capable of being the lead playmaker in Sacramento. The Kings currently sit tied for ninth place in the West with a 26-26 record, with much room for improvement, but also a huge cliff sitting right behind them.
"Sacramento is locked in a tight race with the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns for the Nos. 9, 10 and 11 seeds in the West, with only two able to make the play-in tournament," Swartz continued. "With the Warriors adding Jimmy Butler and the Suns having previously traded for Nick Richards and now adding Cody Martin and Vasilije Micić at the deadline, it's the Kings who will ultimately fall all the way out of the playoff picture."
The Kings seem to be falling behind when looking at some of the teams around them, but it is hard to argue against the moves they made at the deadline. Sacramento has certainly made the right moves to stay competitive in a tough Western Conference, but the rest of the season will be an uphill battle for them.
Recommended Articles
Follow Sacramento Kings on SI on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!