NBA Fans React to De'Aaron Fox, San Antonio Spurs Trade Rumors
The Sacramento Kings have had a rollercoaster 2024-25 season, starting just 13-15 amid a two-game skid. The Kings host the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday, and another loss to their division rival could certainly stir the pot in Sacramento.
Star point guard De'Aaron Fox declined a contract extension in the offseason but has assured fans that he wants to spend the rest of his career in Sacramento. Despite Fox's assurance, he has also stated that he wants to win, and he might leave if he does not feel like Sacramento is the place for that.
The Athletic's Sam Amick and Anthony Slater reported that Fox and Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, his agency, are "reading the room" in Sacramento as they evaluate Fox's future with the Kings.
Amick and Slater revealed the San Antonio Spurs as a serious team to watch for if Fox becomes available.
"Meanwhile, rival executives are monitoring the Fox situation closely and league sources say one team in particular — the San Antonio Spurs — is positioning itself to pursue the Houston native as a possible partner for Victor Wembanyama, should Fox become available," Amick and Slater report. "Barring a significant Kings turnaround, others are surely close behind."
Of course, the Kings need to do everything they can to keep Fox in Sacramento for as long as possible, regardless of how much money he demands for his next extension. If the Kings crumble and miss the playoffs for the seventh time in Fox's eight-year career, how much can fans blame him if he wants to leave?
Some fans have taken to social media amid the rumors of San Antonio being a top destination for Fox.
The Athletic's Esfandiar Baraheni pointed out how effective a duo of De'Aaron Fox and Victor Wembanyama would be in San Antonio.
Via Esfandiar Baraheni: "De’Aaron Fox would make a lot of other teams better — but can’t think of a more snug 2-way fit for him than being paired alongside Victor Wembanyama"
A fan questioned what the Spurs could offer for Fox, as it would take a haul to pry Sacramento's franchise point guard away from GM Monte McNair.
Via Travis Dodge: "Good for the Spurs. What can they offer? Monte won’t give him away just because the Spurs are 'positioning'"
Another suggests it would be a great move for the Spurs to pair Fox with Wembanyama and a good move for the Kings to get rid of their All-Star guard. A very odd take from Kevin O'Connor.
Via Kevin O'Connor: "De'Aaron Fox would be a homerun acquisition for the Spurs. Perfect fit with Victor Wembanyama and the existing core.
The Kings would be wise to trade Fox. In their middling situation, he is not worth the max. Trade him for a haul of picks. Reset a bit with a fun, young roster."
A Kings fan urges Sacramento's front office to get it together, as they cannot afford to lose their All-NBA point guard.
Via TCT: "Gotta do something Monte. Cant lose the face of the franchise"
In a perfect world, the Kings find their rhythm to make a playoff push and give De'Aaron Fox the biggest contract extension possible to keep him in Sacramento. If the Kings do have to ultimately trade Fox, rather than let him walk after the 2025-26 season, getting some valuable assets in return would be great.
