NBA Fans React to Kings Rookie Making Season Debut vs Grizzlies
The Sacramento Kings missing the 2024 NBA playoffs was a punch to the gut, but on the bright side, they were able to keep their lottery-protected first-round pick and add young talent to the team.
With the 13th overall pick, the Kings selected Devin Carter, a league-ready prospect to add to Sacramento's loaded guard room. While many Kings fans were not ecstatic about adding another guard to the roster when the team clearly needed wing and center depth, Carter is an unbelievable prospect and should be a major part of the Kings' long-term plans.
Unfortunately for the Kings, they have not been able to see Carter in action yet, as the lottery pick underwent shoulder surgery before the season started and has been sidelined ever since, until now.
ESPN's Shams Charania reports that Carter is available to make his NBA debut on Friday night against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Carter is an incredible defender with an impressive offensive engine. His 6-foot-2 frame with a 6-foot-9 wingspan gives him the length to defend multiple positions at a high level and should make an immediate impact in Sacramento if given the opportunity.
The 22-year-old guard was cleared for contact recently and made his G League debut with the Stockton Kings earlier in the week. Through two G League games, Carter dropped 50 points, 20 rebounds, 16 assists, 5 steals, and 5 blocks, shooting 51.5% from the field and 50% from deep.
Kings fans cannot wait to have Carter on the court in Sacramento and have expressed their excitement on social media following Charania's report.
"He has looked good so far in the g league let’s see what happens with the big boys," one fan says.
"13 pick? He dropping 30 his first game," a fan predicts.
"THE SEASON IS SAVED," another fan expressed.
"Devin Carter & Keon Ellis defensive backcourt is about to move mountains," a fan gets excited about the new young duo.
"Very excited for this, he’s an instant impact guy especially on a team that needs a defensive minded guard in the rotation," another fan points out.
The Kings desperately need a spark to turn their season around and make a playoff push, and the rookie could give Sacramento exactly what they need on both sides of the ball. Many fans have worried about the coaching staff finding enough minutes for Carter in the rotation, but they will need to find a way to get the difference-maker on the court.
The Kings host the Grizzlies at 7 pm PT on Friday, as fans must tune in to see Carter hopefully log his first NBA minutes.
