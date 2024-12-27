NBA Fans React to Sacramento Kings Parting Ways With Mike Brown
The Sacramento Kings have started their 2024-25 campaign with a 13-18 record, a very disappointing mark after their high expectations heading into the season. The Kings just lost each game in a five-game homestand, capped off by a crushing loss to the Detroit Pistons on Thursday.
Sacramento's front office went into desperation mode following their five-game skid, making a change that everyone expected, but nobody wanted.
The Kings are officially parting ways with head coach Mike Brown, per ESPN's Shams Charania.
Brown was 31 games into his third year leading the Kings, and his 13-18 mark was just not enough for the Sacramento front office. Brown, the 2023 NBA Coach of the Year winner, led the Kings to their first playoff appearance after a 16-year drought and two consecutive 46+ win seasons, yet could not do enough to save his job.
While many are not surprised by the news after Sacramento's horrid start, there are still very few scenarios where this decision works out for the Kings.
NBA fans have taken their reactions to social media, as almost everyone is a little distraught by the franchise-shaking decision.
"This won’t solve Sacramento’s problems," an NBA writer points out.
"We gotta stop scapegoating the coaches and focus on the actual roster," a fan says.
"Firing your best coach in franchise history who was just coach of the year is nuts," another fan claims. "Terrible decision."
"He won the coach of the year award Unanimously in 2023 and now has been fired in 2024," a fan points out. "What went wrong?"
"I don’t think this is a good move for Sacramento," another fan says. "Their roster is flawed. Brown will go somewhere else and be good."
"Yeah with team he has it is about time," a fan disagrees with the crowd. "He needed gone after last season. Hopefully they get a better hire."
