NBA GMs Vote Kings Rookie ‘Biggest Steal’ in 2024 Draft
While the Sacramento Kings missing out on the playoffs last season was a major disappointment, it allowed them to keep their 2024 first-round draft pick and select a lottery talent.
With the 13th pick, the Kings selected Devin Carter, the talented guard out of Providence.
Carter underwent shoulder surgery in July, which will likely sideline him until 2025, but NBA general managers are still recognizing his impact.
In the 2024-25 NBA GM survey, the league's GMs were asked "Which rookie was the biggest steal at where he was selected in the Draft?"
Collecting 10 percent of votes was Sacramento's Devin Carter, tied with five other rookies for the title of the "biggest steal." The other rookies who topped the list were Washington Wizards guard Bub Carrington, Indiana Pacers wing Johnny Furphy, Los Angeles Lakers wing Dalton Knecht, Minnesota Timberwolves wing Terrence Shannon Jr., and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Nikola Topic.
Carter, 22, averaged 19.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.8 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game his junior season while shooting 37.7 percent from deep. Carter took home the 2023-24 Big East Player of the Year award, checking all the boxes as one of the draft's top prospects.
Carter is an exceptional defender with a much-improved offensive game, so the experienced guard falling to the bottom of the lottery warrants a "steal" label.
While Carter's injury will be a minor setback during his rookie year, once healthy, he will make a significant impact in Sacramento and be a cornerstone for the Kings' future.
