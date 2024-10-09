NBA GMs Vote Kings as a Top Home-Court Advantage
The Sacramento Kings fanbase, while limited, has been one of the most passionate across the NBA for decades. Despite 16 years of playoff-less basketball, Kings fans have stayed loyal and hungry, leading to Golden 1 Center being one of the most dangerous atmospheres for opposing teams.
In the annual NBA GM survey, the league's general managers voted on which NBA teams have the best home-court advantage. The results:
1. Denver Nuggets, 47% of votes
2. Oklahoma City Thunder, 17%
T-3. Boston Celtics, 13%
T-3. New York Knicks, 13%
5. Utah Jazz, 7%
6. Sacramento Kings, 3%
While the Kings only received three percent of votes, which is just one vote out of 30 NBA GMs, Sacramento's home-court advantage is undeniable. They were one of just six teams to receive consideration for this title, regardless of how lopsided the outcome was.
The Kings had a 24-17 record at home last season, which could certainly improve. For reference, the Denver Nuggets had a 33-8 record at home last season, landing them nearly half of the votes on this survey.
If the Kings want to take their game to the next level and get back toward the top of the Western Conference, they need to capitalize on their electric home-court atmosphere.
With one of the most passionate fanbases and most deserving fanbases in the NBA, Golden 1 Center is consistently rocking, but the team needs to take advantage of its crowd this upcoming season.
