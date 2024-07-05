NBA Insider Gives Update on Kings' DeMar DeRozan Pursuit
The NBA has been full of trade rumors this offseason, and the Sacramento Kings' pursuit of a wing upgrade has caused some conversations around the league.
After ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Kings are interested in Chicago Bulls star forward DeMar DeRozan, he went on SportsCenter to give an update:
"The one team that's been dug in with [DeRozan] and trying to find a sign-and-trade scenario: the Sacramento Kings. They have been talking this week, and they're going to need a third team involved in a sign-and-trade." Wojnarowski continues, "Sacramento is the team to watch between now and as the moratorium ends in the next 24 to 48 hours."
DeRozan, 34, averaged 24 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game with 48.0/33.3/85.3 shooting splits in his 15th NBA season. The six-time All-Star has been one of the league's premier wings over the past decade, cementing an impressive career with the Toronto Raptors, San Antonio Spurs, and Chicago Bulls.
While DeRozan has not seen the postseason success he likely desires, joining a hungry Sacramento squad to team up with stars De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis could be the best option at this stage of his career.
DeRozan could come into Sacramento to provide a veteran presence and still possibly be the key that takes the Kings to the next level.
While DeRozan's three-point shot has been his weakness throughout his career, his jump shot vastly improved in Chicago, shooting 33 percent in three seasons as a Bull. Despite not being able to shoot from deep at a high level, DeRozan is an elite shot-creator and impressive playmaker on the wing, which could be what the Kings need on the perimeter.
Wojnarowski reports that DeRozan is seeking around $20-25 million in his next deal, but a sign-and-trade would not take many resources to acquire him. A move for DeRozan still leaves the door open for Sacramento to bring in a defensive-minded forward to better pair with Sabonis in the frontcourt.
DeRozan would make an immediate impact in Sacramento and is an affordable option for the Kings attempting to stay competitive in a tough Western Conference.
