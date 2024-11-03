NBA L2M Report Refutes Kings Overtime Loss to Raptors
The Sacramento Kings took one to the chin against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday, losing 131-128 in an overtime thriller on the road.
The Kings struggled when it mattered most, but the NBA Last Two-Minute Report suggests that a couple missed calls could have affected the outcome of the game.
There were two incorrect no-calls against the Raptors in the last two minutes of Saturday's fourth quarter and overtime period:
- Gradey Dick personal foul on De'Aaron Fox at the 1:01 mark OT, Kings down 126-125
Comment: "Dick (TOR) raises his left hand up as he attempts to align along Fox's (SAC) path and contact occurs with Fox's head/face, which affects his SQBR during the drive."
- RJ Barrett traveling violation at the 0:17 mark 4Q, Kings down 119-118
Comment: "Barrett (TOR) repositions his pivot foot on the ground to create space from the defender while in possession of the ball."
While these no-calls might have made a difference for the Kings in the end, it is no excuse for Sacramento to come out slow and lose this game against an inferior Raptors squad.
The NBA Last Two-Minute Report does not do anything for the outcome of the game, except the league recognizing their referee's mistakes. The Kings certainly would have had a better chance to come out of Toronto with a win on Saturday if these calls went their way, but the result stays the same.
