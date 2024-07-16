NBA Pundit Grants Kings 'A' Offseason Grade
The Sacramento Kings were one of the few major headlines of the 2024 NBA offseason, as the addition of six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan sparked conversations around the league. While many believe DeRozan does not take the Kings over the hump, there is a strong belief that his offensive versatility in Sacramento's lineup will help them compete in the West.
Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey gave Sacramento an offseason grade of "A," noting the acquisition of DeRozan from the Chicago Bulls as a major factor.
On top of bringing in DeRozan, the Kings re-signed star sixth man Malik Monk for four years, solidifying their core and retaining all of their top talent. Then, to bolster their guard depth further, drafting talented rookie Devin Carter with the 13th overall pick will likely be a homerun selection after the Providence Friars guard recovers from shoulder surgery.
Giving up Harrison Barnes and Chris Duarte in the sign-and-trade for DeMar DeRozan will prove to be beneficial, as Barnes is a declining forward on a poor contract while Duarte was a negative asset in his lone season as a King.
Even if the acquisition of DeRozan does not take the Kings to the next level, there is no doubt that they have a better roster and are in better shape to compete in the tough Western Conference than in years past.
Many fans wanted GM Monte McNair and the Kings to make one more splash on the trade market, but with rumors cooling down and Sacramento content with their roster, the lineup is taking form.
