NBA Reveals the Kings’ 2024-25 Opening Night Matchup
While the entire schedule for the 2024-25 NBA season has not yet been released, the Sacramento Kings opening night opponent has been revealed, and it’s against one of the best teams in the league.
The Kings are set to open the 2024-25 season at home against the Minnesota Timberwolves on October 24th, Sactown 1140’s Frankie Cartoscelli reports.
Despite the Timberwolves finishing with a record of 58-26 last season, the Kings were a thorn in their side. The Kings went 2-1 in their three matchups, including handing the Wolves their first home loss of the season on November 24th. Before that the Timberwolves were 7-0 at home.
The Timberwolves feature stars Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Sixth Man of the Year winner Naz Reid, who beat Malik Monk for the award in a close and somewhat controversial vote. Minnesota finished with the three-seed last season and went all the way to the Western Conference Finals, losing to the Dallas Mavericks in five games.
The game will also be the official debut of DeMar DeRozan, who the Kings acquired in a sign-and-trade with the Chicago Bulls earlier this summer.
This season the Kings will be looking to improve on their 46 wins from last season and cement themselves as a championship contender.
