NBA Writer Drops a Hot Take for the Kings' 2024-25 Season
The Sacramento Kings likely cannot wait for the 2024-25 season to start behind their revamped lineup, headlined by the offseason acquisition of six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan.
Still, looking back on last season, Sacramento was full of disappointments. From missing the playoffs to a complete lack of awards that seemed deserved, the Kings had a lackluster year.
Domantas Sabonis and De'Aaron Fox were omitted from the All-Star game somehow. Then, to finish off the season, Malik Monk fell short of the Sixth Man of the Year award despite undoubtedly being the NBA's best player off the bench.
Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus dropped a hot take for the Kings this season, stating that Monk will bounce back and claim the award that was rightfully his.
Pincus predicts Monk will win the Sixth Man of the Year award this season in his "hot take" series, but that does not seem so crazy.
Last year, Monk averaged 15.4 points and 5.1 assists per game, submitting himself as a lock for the award before suffering a season-ending injury that cut his campaign short. Ultimately, recency bias got to the voters. Minnesota Timberwolves big man Naz Reid, who even started nearly 20 percent of last year's games, took home the trophy.
Monk signed a four-year, $77.9 million deal this offseason to stay in Sacramento, so his role on the Kings remains up in the air. Will the Kings bring their fourth-highest-paid player off the bench still, or will he finally slide into the starting lineup as he wishes?
If Monk continues to come off the bench for the Kings, which he should behind the emergence of Keon Ellis, then he will undoubtedly be a top candidate for the Sixth Man of the Year award.
