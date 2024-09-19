NBA Writer Uses One Word To Describe the Kings Offseason
The Sacramento Kings potentially had their most optimistic offseason in years, yet some of the NBA media is still on the fence on whether or not to take the franchise serious.
Many would think that acquiring six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan would give Sacramento a boost in the public's eye, but far too many people are questioning the move.
Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus used one word to describe Sacramento's offseason: "Fit?"
The Kings adding DeRozan via sign-and-trade with the Chicago Bulls got the entire fanbase excited for the upcoming season, but it is fair to ask questions on how he will fit in the Kings' system.
DeRozan is an all-time caliber scorer, with an elite midrange game and a Hall of Fame-level clutch gene, but his game can be bounded at times. While DeRozan seems to do it all with the ball in his hands, he is limited as a three-point shooter and on the defensive end.
DeRozan joins Domantas Sabonis, De'Aaron Fox and Malik Monk in what could be an offensive powerhouse based on individual talent. But do the pieces fit together? DeRozan is more of a mid-range, isolation scorer who doesn't typically shoot a high volume of three-pointers. Can he be as productive with Sabonis in the paint and Fox primarily handling the ball? And can the team's top four players get stops defensively?- Eric Pincus, B/R
Pincus is asking all the correct questions regarding DeRozan's fit as a King, but his presence in Sacramento is much simpler.
The Kings have lacked a true creator on the wing, whether it is someone who can get their own shot or beat their defender off the dribble, and that is exactly what DeRozan brings. Replacing a near-negative asset in Harrison Barnes with a player of DeRozan's caliber could be an all-time move for the franchise, yet it is being overlooked because of the holes in his game rather than his strengths.
DeRozan, 35, should be at the point of his career where he is ready to take a step back and hand the keys to the offense to De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis. The six-time All-Star playing alongside the star duo in Sacramento will be fantastic to watch on offense, and the Kings have developed the defensive talent to back them on that end.
