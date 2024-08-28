Netflix Announces Release Date for NBA Series
After the success of Netflix's hit NFL shows "Quarterback" and "Receiver," they hope to bring documentary entertainment to the NBA fanbase with their newest show, "Starting 5."
"Starting 5" will follow five NBA stars throughout their 2023-24 season: LeBron James, Jayson Tatum, Anthony Edwards, Jimmy Butler, and Domantas Sabonis. The series is set to hit Netflix on October 9th.
Many NBA fans were surprised that Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis was included among the four NBA superstars, but it will certainly be interesting to see what the film crew captured around Sacramento.
Sabonis, 28, averaged 19.4 points, 13.7 rebounds, and 8.2 assists during the 2023-24 season, leading the league in rebounds, double-doubles, and triple-doubles. The Kings big man was on a tear last season, giving the Netflix crew a reason to monitor him.
The series will likely revolve around James, Edwards, and Tatum, three of the biggest superstars in the league. James, the argued Greatest of All Time, did not lead the Los Angeles Lakers to postseason success, but his star power will be enough to warrant some attention.
Edwards, one of the hottest commodities in the NBA, has flown up the popularity charts due to his unique personality and killer mentality on the court. The 23-year-old guard led the Minnesota Timberwolves to their first Western Conference Finals appearance in 20 years.
Tatum helped take the Boston Celtics superteam to an NBA Championship, cementing himself as one of the league's top stars despite not winning Finals MVP.
Netflix is giving NBA fans a treat this October with this series, as watching some of the league's top stars behind the scenes will be remarkable.
