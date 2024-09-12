Nets Wing Named Kings' Dream Trade Target
The Brooklyn Nets blew it up this offseason by sending star forward Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks in exchange for a barrage of draft picks, but the rebuild might not be over yet.
Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus laid out one "realistic dream trade target" for each NBA team, suggesting the Sacramento Kings should be targeting Nets forward Cam Johnson.
Johnson, 28, was a centerpiece in the Kevin Durant blockbuster that resulted in Bridges and Johnson getting shipped from the Phoenix Suns to the Nets. Since arriving in Brooklyn, Johnson has averaged 14.3 points and 4.5 rebounds per game with 45.3/38.5/81.6 shooting splits.
The 6-foot-8 sharpshooter and former 11th overall pick saw a decrease in production in his first full season as Net, but his potentially lessened trade value could help any team looking to make a move for him.
Pincus suggests the Kings could look to swap Kevin Huerter and filler to bring in Johnson, which could be a solid move depending on what that filler is. In a down year for Huerter, he averaged 10.2 points and knocked down 36.1 percent of his outside shots, while Johnson's down year included 13.4 points per game and shot 39.1 percent from deep.
The Kings could look to bring Johnson in as a bench piece. It would be redundant to play him alongside Keegan Murray, a younger and better version of that archetype. But, a potential upgrade over Trey Lyles would certainly be in the cards.
Johnson is entering the second season of a four-year deal worth $94.5 million, which the Kings would struggle to afford. For reference, Huerter is making about $30 million less over four years.
The Nets have been known to be stingy when trading away core players, so their asking price for Johnson might ultimately be too high for the Kings regardless. But, it would not hurt for Monte McNair to make the call.
