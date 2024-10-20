New Free Agent Target Emerges for the Kings
With the start of the regular season only days away, the Sacramento Kings still have huge questions surrounding their frontcourt. Last week the Kings shipped Jalen McDaniels to the San Antonio Spurs, and veteran Trey Lyles is still recovering from a groin injury that could keep him out to start the season.
The Kings are primed to enter the regular season with only one forward with NBA experience on the bench, the newly signed Doug McDermott. However, with teams around the league making final cuts before the season begins, a new name has emerged who could be just what the Kings are looking for.
On Saturday, the Miami Heat waived forward Nassir Little. Little has put up modest numbers in his career, but as a long, athletic forward, he would be filling a hole in the Kings roster if they were to pursue him. Listed at 6-foot-5, Little makes up for his lack of size with a 7-foot-1 wingspan and a 38-inch vertical.
After spending the first four years of his career with the Portland Trail Blazers, the 24-year-old Little spent last season with the Phoenix Suns. For his career, he has averages of 5.5 points and 2.9 rebounds in 15.8 minutes per game, while posting solid shooting splits of 45.2/33.0/73.5.
The Kings desperately need forward depth, particularly lengthy and athletic forwards, and Nassir Little could be a low-risk, high-reward signing for the Kings to round out their roster.
