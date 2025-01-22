Inside The Kings

New Report on Potential Kings-Nets Trade

New details emerge for a potential Sacramento Kings, Cam Johnson deal.

Nov 24, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Cameron Johnson (2) dribbles against Sacramento Kings forwards DeMar DeRozan (10) and Keegan Murray (right) during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
The Sacramento Kings have not been a team to shy away from putting themselves in the spotlight of NBA trade rumors, as they have seemingly been looking for roster upgrades since the start of the 2023-24 season.

One player who constantly gets connected to Sacramento's trade plans is Brooklyn Nets forward Cam Johnson. Kings fans have gotten very excited about the potential of adding an elite 3-and-D wing in Johnson, but with the trade deadline just two weeks away, time is running out for their long-awaited move.

Unfortunately for Kings fans, though, a Cam Johnson to Sacramento deal may not be as close as previously believed.

NBA insider Marc Stein reports that a potential Kings-Nets deal has seemingly fallen through.

"The Sacramento Kings have been frequently mentioned this month as an aggressive trade suitor for the Nets’ sharpshooter, but league sources told The Stein Line on Wednesday that there have been no discussions between the Kings and Nets regarding Johnson for weeks," Stein wrote. "Sources say that the Kings, at this juncture, do not see a pathway to a workable Johnson deal with the Nets."

Brooklyn Nets forward Cameron Johnson (2)
Jan 19, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Cameron Johnson (2) reacts to an official’s call after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Brooklyn's asking price is likely far too high for the Kings to take the risk on Johnson, but Stein revealed Sacramento has likely shifted their attention elsewhere.

"There is obviously still time for that to change, with two weeks (and change) to go until the NBA's Feb. 6 trade deadline, but word is that Sacramento is actively engaged with other teams on separate trade concepts," Stein said.

Sacramento's front office has regularly caught flak for not making enough roster changes when they have their backs against the wall. But, it is certainly good they are not making moves out of desperation and are comfortable shifting their interest away from Johnson.

