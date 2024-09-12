Patrick Beverley Urges Knicks Star To Join Kings
The New York Knicks came one win short of their first Eastern Conference Finals appearance since 2000, and they did so without star forward Julius Randle.
Randle, 29, has been the face of the Knicks franchise since arriving in 2019, earning three All-Star appearances and two All-NBA Team honors. While Randle has been a top forward in the league since moving to New York, the relationship is crumbling in front of our eyes.
ESPN's NBA insider Zach Lowe does not see the Knicks offering Randle a contract extension, and the star forward could hit free agency as soon as the 2025 offseason barring a $30.9 million player option.
With all signs pointing to Randle's time in New York running out, where would be the best fit for the All-Star forward? Patrick Beverley discussed this on the Pat Bev Pod, claiming he wants to see Randle join the Sacramento Kings.
I'd like to see [Julius Randle with the] Sacramento Kings. That'd be nice, him in Sac, that'd be different.- Patrick Beverley, Pat Bev Pod
Randle would certainly be an interesting fit in Sacramento, especially next to their blockbuster offseason addition of DeMar DeRozan.
Randle is undoubtedly one of the most talented players at his position but would be a questionable fit in Sacramento's system. Randle has been effective playing alongside Jalen Brunson, averaging 24.5 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game, but teaming up with De'Aaron Fox, DeMar DeRozan, and Domantas Sabonis could be another story.
If Randle was a high-level defender then his two-way fit would make more sense in Sacramento, but the last thing the Kings would need is another offensive-minded, ball-dominant player.
Sacramento's potential closing lineup of Fox, Malik Monk, DeRozan, Randle, and Sabonis would undoubtedly be the best offensive lineup in the league, but how much can they afford to sacrifice on defense?
It is fun to imagine another star coming to Sacramento, but Randle is too expensive and far from the best fit for Beverley's wish to become reality.
Follow Inside The Kings on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!