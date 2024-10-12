Predicting the Kings' 2024-25 Rotation When Healthy
The Sacramento Kings are two preseason games down and less than two weeks out from the regular season opener, but injuries have already become a problem.
The Kings have been without Kevin Huerter, Devin Carter, Trey Lyles, Jordan McLaughlin, and Orlando Robinson, but with the regular season quickly approaching, health will become a significant factor.
Sacramento's new-look starting lineup has been great through two preseason outings, but fans are still patiently waiting to see the squad at full strength.
Here is how we predict the regular season rotation will shake out when everyone is fully healthy:
Starters:
G De'Aaron Fox (34 minutes)
G Keon Ellis (26 min.)
F DeMar DeRozan (34 min.)
F Keegan Murray (33 min.)
C Domantas Sabonis (36 min.)
Bench:
G Malik Monk (25 min.)
F Kevin Huerter (17 min.)
F Trey Lyles (15 min.)
G Devin Carter (12 min.)
C Alex Len (8 min.)
Early in the season, we will likely see head coach Mike Brown experiment with different variations, but this is the most likely group by the end of the season.
A couple of notable players missing are guard Jordan McLaughlin and forward Jalen McDaniels, who will both see time to start the year but could easily slip out of the rotation. McLaughlin has the backup point guard spot to himself until rookie Devin Carter recovers from shoulder surgery, and could still earn time with Carter back in the lineup.
This starting group will certainly get the majority of on-court time, with their core six highlighting the rotation.
The most significant change from last season will be Kevin Huerter's new role, going from the starting shooting guard to a predicted seventh man. While Huerter could still win the starting job back when he returns from injury, Keon Ellis fits far too well with the starters to lose that spot to anybody.
On paper, this lineup should be enough to stay competitive in a tough Western Conference. It will be a while until we see a completely healthy rotation, but Kings fans should be excited for what is to come.
