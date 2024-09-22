Predicting Kings C Domantas Sabonis' Stat Line for 2024-25 NBA Season
Sacramento Kings star big man Domantas Sabonis is coming off a historical 2023-24 NBA season, leading the league in double-doubles (77), triple-doubles (26), and rebounds per game (13.7), while breaking the NBA record for most consecutive double-doubles (61).
While his incredible season did not earn him an All-Star Game nod, Sabonis notched his second All-NBA appearance of his career.
Now, with the addition of six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan and the progression of star point guard De'Aaron Fox, how will Sabonis follow up his impressive year? Here is a look at how his 2024-25 stat line could shake out:
Predicted Averages: 18.6 PTS, 12.4 REB, 8.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK, 3.0 TOV, 60.8/37.5/73.5
Last season, Sabonis averaged 19.4 points, 13.7 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game with 59.4/37.9/70.4 shooting splits. Adding DeRozan in the mix as a third primary playmaker should take some responsibility away from Sabonis, but Mike Brown could still choose to run the offense through their star center.
Sacramento's game plan will likely lead to minimal possessions where Sabonis does not touch the ball, and his impressive playmaking should set up easy buckets for his star teammates.
Sabonis will likely score slightly less than in years past, but most of his points should come off efficient looks. The perimeter playmaking of Fox and DeRozan should set up the paint for Sabonis to go to work or rack up easy assists.
Sabonis is one of the top big men in the league with dribble handoffs, and adding DeRozan into that faucet of Sacramento's system will be great for the Kings' improved offense.
The elite rebounding ability of Sabonis should not take a hit this season, as the star center has led the league in rebounds per game for the past two years. While he will likely not rack up 61 consecutive double-doubles, he will certainly continue to stuff the stat sheet.
Previous Predictions:
Follow Inside The Kings on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!