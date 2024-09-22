Predicting Kings C Domantas Sabonis' Stat Line for 2024-25 NBA Season

Domantas Sabonis last season:



19.4 PPG

13.7 RPG

8.2 APG

59.4% FG

82 GP



— Only Wilt averaged these numbers or better

— 61 straight double-doubles! (most since ‘67)

— 77/82 games he recorded a double-double



Sabonis is a Top __ Center? pic.twitter.com/XIKr35Ct1s