Predicting Kings G Malik Monk's Stat Line for 2024-25 NBA Season
The Sacramento Kings defied many fans beliefs and re-signed Sixth Man of the Year runner-up Malik Monk to a four-year, $78 million contract. Many believed Monk would leave Sacramento, with expectations that the electric guard would get near $100 million elsewhere in free agency.
Fans were pleasantly surprised to see him return to Sacramento before he even fielded offers in free agency, as getting their star sixth man back for the next four seasons is massive.
Last season, Monk averaged 15.4 points and 5.1 assists per game, leading all bench players in both statistics. Nobody truly knows whether Monk will continue to come off the bench or earn the starting spot next to college teammate De'Aaron Fox, but regardless, expect him to have another impressive season.
Here is a look at how Monk's 2024-25 stat line might shake out:
Predicted Averages: 15.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 5.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK, 2.3 TOV, 45.4/37.2/84.0
Under the assumption that Monk continues to come off the bench, he should see similar production as last season. For much of last season, Mike Brown put Monk into more of a backup point guard role, and Monk thrived as the primary playmaker off the bench.
The best scenario for the Kings is for Keon Ellis to start and Monk to come off the bench, so the electric guard can continue to lead the second unit at a high level.
With the new paycheck, Monk could take on even more responsibility, but Sacramento is better off if Monk values his efficiency over volume. Monk quickly became one of the league's most electric finishers and playmakers, and Sacramento's success will be reliant on his consistency with the second unit.
Monk will still get plenty of time with the starters, but the star sixth man also thrived alongside that group. Regardless of Monk's role next season, expect him to put together a similar stat line as he did as the Sixth Man of the Year runner-up.
Previous Predictions:
