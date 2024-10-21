Predicting the Kings' Record for the 2024-25 NBA Season
The Sacramento Kings reloaded their roster this offseason, building a star trio of De'Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis, and newly-added DeMar DeRozan. Outside of the "big three," the Kings re-signed reigning Sixth Man of the Year runner-up Malik Monk, and fans are excited about the expected improvements of rising stars Keon Ellis and Keegan Murray.
With a new-look lineup, the Kings have heavier expectations than they have at any point over the last two decades. Another missed postseason would set the fanbase ablaze, but with this talented of a starting lineup, they cannot fail, right?
Sacramento's 2024-25 regular season kicks off on Thursday against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Here is our prediction for how the Kings will finish the season:
Kings 2024-25 Record Prediction: 49-33
The Kings have not eclipsed 50 wins since the 2004-05 season, and while it would be fitting to break their drought after exactly 20 years, it will be a massive uphill climb to get to that point.
Since arriving in Sacramento, Mike Brown has won 48 and 46 games, respecitvely, so getting near that 50-win mark is certainly not out of the question.
Last season, a 49-win season would have been tied for sixth-best in the West, but only two games back from the fourth seed. Ideally, the Kings would get back into the top four in the West, but it is much easier said than done.
If the Kings want to get in the 50-54 win range, they need to dodge the multiple putrid losses to inferior teams that they suffered last season. On top of cleaning up poor losses, Sacramento has a few holes in their system that need to be fixed as the season advances.
A 49-win season would be the franchise's best in two decades, but the most important facet of the season will be getting back into the playoffs.
