Ranking the 3 Most Underrated Kings for the 2024-25 Season
The Sacramento Kings have assembled a revamped roster ahead of the 2024-25 season, headlined by the acquisition of six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan. Sacramento's star duo of De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis have put the league on notice over the past two seasons. Still, the NBA media continues to sleep on the Kings as a contender.
Most fans are aware of the effect of Fox and Sabonis, but which Kings continue to be underrated? Here are the three most underrated Kings heading into the 2024-25 season:
Honorable Mention: Keon Ellis
While Keon Ellis has consistently been one of the most underrated players across the NBA, the young two-way stud has earned his flowers. Ellis has been recognized as a rising star in the league, even after his small sample size last season.
His lockdown defense and impressive three-point shot have made him a perfect fit in Sacramento's lineup, and he has rightfully been recognized for his vast improvements in his sophomore season.
3. DeMar DeRozan
While many people have been talking about Sacramento's blockbuster sign-and-trade to bring in DeMar DeRozan, most conversations have been negative. The Kings are bringing in a six-time NBA All-Star, an absolute game-changer for a struggling Sacramento squad.
Regardless of DeRozan's age or contract, there are very few reasons why fans would not be excited about this move. The soon-to-be 35-year-old averaged 24.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 5.3 assists last season, even taking some aspects of his game to new heights.
After signing a three-year, $73.9 million contract, many claimed DeRozan was overpaid, but the Kings likely will not think twice about this deal.
DeRozan's connection within Sacramento's lineup is expected to be great, especially with his co-stars Fox and Sabonis. Not only is DeRozan underrated across the NBA, but his fit in Sacramento is extremely slept on.
2. Alex Len
The Kings re-signed Alex Len to a one-year contract worth $3.3 million, and the 31-year-old veteran is one of the most underrated backup centers in the NBA.
Len has not had a significant role since arriving in Sacramento but has shown to be the best rim protector on the team in his limited minutes. Not only did Alex Len have the best defensive rating in Sacramento, but he ranked second in the NBA among players who played 40+ games.
The Kings recently signed Orlando Robinson, who could potentially compete with Len for backup center minutes, but Mike Brown should be trusting Len to have a more significant role going forward. The Kings desperately need Len's defensive presence on the court more.
Len is rarely recognized across the league as an effective backup center, but his role as Sabonis' replacement is valuable for a Sacramento squad needing more defense.
1. Keegan Murray
Many fans expected Keegan Murray to take a leap into stardom in his sophomore season, and while he has not become the All-Star some expect he can be, he is one of Sacramento's most valuable assets.
Murray is already recognized as a rising star by Kings fans, but he remains severely underrated by NBA media. Murray is rarely put in the same tier as other young studs, despite his impressive two-way presence.
Murray has cemented himself as one of the premier three-point shooters in the league, especially after breaking the record for the most efficient game with 12+ threes made last season.
On top of becoming an elite shooter, Murray has quietly improved his defensive game tremendously. Murray led the Kings in blocks per game (0.8) last season, while typically taking on the defensive task of the opposing team's best wing.
With the addition of DeRozan, Murray will become the fourth or fifth option in the starting lineup, but he will remain the X factor for Sacramento's desired postseason run. With less pressure to become a ball-dominant perimeter threat, Murray can elevate his game even more next season.
