Raptors Waive Former Kings Forward Sasha Vezenkov
The Sacramento Kings traded Sasha Vezenkov and Davion Mitchell to the Toronto Raptors amid a busy draft day, but Vezenkov's NBA career seems to be short-lived.
The Raptors are reportedly waiving Sasha Vezenkov, as the Bulgarian forward is expected to sign in Greece after clearing NBA waivers in 48 hours.
Vezenkov was drafted with the 57th overall pick of the 2017 NBA Draft but did not make his debut until the 2023-24 season with the Kings. The 28-year-old rookie suffered multiple injuries and could not find a consistent role in his lone season in Sacramento, leading to reports about Vezenkov wanting out.
After getting traded to Toronto, many were optimistic that Vezenkov's concerns would be resolved, including Raptors president Masai Ujiri.
Ultimately, it seems as if Vezenkov was ready to move back to Greece and continue his playing career overseas. The Raptors seem to have done Vezenkov a favor by waiving him, and now the former EuroLeague MVP can shine elsewhere.
While Vezenkov's NBA career did not go as expected, the sharpshooter could have had a better chance to succeed if given the right opportunities. The Kings seemed to have made the right decision by trading him before having to waive him.
Follow Inside The Kings on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!