Report: DeMar DeRozan Clicking in Kings Offense
Sacramento Kings Training Camp is just getting underway, but after two practices, it appears DeMar DeRozan is already fitting right into the Kings offense.
According to ESPN1320’s James Ham, DeRozan’s high basketball IQ is showing on the court and he’s working himself seamlessly into the offense.
"Everyone raves about his basketball IQ and his feel for the game. He instantly clicks on so many levels." Ham continues, "All you have to do is put him out there and you have him in a DHO or have him in the corner working like he’s supposed to move up and set a screen. He instantly rolls off the screen, puts his hand up, is ready for the ball, and lays it in. Just his instincts and everything, you’re adding such an incredibly refined piece to what you’re doing."
DeRozan has played 1,173 games in the regular season and playoffs en route to 40,850 total minutes in his NBA career, good for the sixth most minutes of all active NBA players.
It’s so rare to bring in a player of DeRozan’s caliber who not only has that type of experience but still performs at such a high level on the court. DeMar knows the ins and outs of basketball and his instincts seem to be fitting right in with his new teammates.
If DeRozan puts himself in the right spot, which history says he will, the Kings are loaded with playmakers to find him.
Domantas Sabonis was sixth in the league last season with 8.2 assists per game. De’Aaron Fox was 25th with 5.6, and Malik Monk chipped in 5.1 dimes off the bench.
After an offseason of uncertainty around how DeRozan would fit in the Kings offense, early indications are that he fits like a glove.
