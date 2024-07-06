Report: DeMar DeRozan To Meet with Kings in Sacramento
It has been a quiet free agency period for the Sacramento Kings. Other than re-signing Sixth Man of the Year runner-up Malik Monk and backup center Alex Len, the Kings have yet to make any trades or signings to bolster the roster. But that could change soon, as the rumors of mutual interest between the Kings and a six-time All-Star appear true.
The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports that Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan will fly to the California Capitol and meet with Sacramento Kings personnel this weekend. DeRozan, 34, is coming off another excellent season for the Bulls, averaging 24 points, 4.3 assists, and 5.3 rebounds per game. Despite his age, DeRozan led the league in minutes per game last season at 37.8, playing in 79 games.
It’s no secret the Kings have been looking to make a splash and upgrade the starting forward position. So far this offseason the Kings have been linked with Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram, Lauri Markkanen, and now DeRozan.
DeRozan is an unrestricted free agent and is expected to command a salary of $20-$25 million annually. The Kings do not have the cap space to sign DeRozan so a sign-and-trade will be necessary. The San Antonio Spurs have emerged as a potential third team that could help facilitate a deal.
A native of Compton, California, the 6-foot-6 DeRozan has career averages of 21.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists. He spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Toronto Raptors before playing three seasons with the San Antonio Spurs and the last three with the Chicago Bulls.
