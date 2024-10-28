Report: Kings Assign Colby Jones to G League
The Sacramento Kings have loaded their backcourt depth over the past two seasons, drafting guards in back-to-back drafts and signing free agent Jordan McLaughlin to reinforce the point guard spot.
With more competition in the guard room, it has been tougher for Sacramento's young guards to shine, as we saw in Saturday's loss as Keon Ellis logged zero minutes.
Now, the Kings have made a tough decision regarding one of their young guards, assigning Colby Jones to their G League affiliate in Stockton, per James Ham of The Kings Beat.
Sending Jones to the G League is not a death sentence by any means, but certainly not a good sign. Jones, 22, has been utterly disappointing in his limited opportunities in Sacramento, especially throughout the preseason.
In four preseason appearances, Jones averaged 2.3 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists in 15.8 minutes per game. Jones earned the rightful minutes in the preseason but failed to do anything with them.
Jones shined through 19 G League appearances last season, averaging 19.8 points, 7.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 2.0 steals per game, but has just failed to perform at a similar level in Sacramento.
Throughout his rookie season, many fans noted Jones as an impressive on-ball defender with the right offensive tools to be effective on both ends, but at this point, those same fans have been disappointed.
Jones certainly needs more time in the G League to develop, as he will rarely see the court in Sacramento behind a loaded guard room.
Follow Sacramento Kings on SI on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!