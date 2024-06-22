Report: Kings Showed Interest in Hornets' Miles Bridges
Last season, the Sacramento Kings were rumored to be involved in trade talks attempting to bring an impact wing to the West Coast and be a difference-maker for a team that ultimately missed the playoffs.
Players like OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, and Kyle Kuzma were at the forefront of trade talks for the Kings. Still, reports suggest Sacramento was also interested in another high-level forward.
Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports reports that the Kings talked to the Charlotte Hornets at the trade deadline for a potential Miles Bridges deal.
Bridges, 26, is coming off a career season with Charlotte, averaging 21.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game. This impressive season came after being involved in a domestic violence case, a situation that likely should have derailed his career but he returned to the court after getting hit with a 30-game suspension, which he only had to serve ten games of.
The athletic 6-foot-7 forward is hitting the open market this offseason, and the Kings could be intrigued after showing interest at the deadline. The Hornets are "believed to be open to parting ways with Bridges by way of sign-and-trade," per Jake Fischer, which would be the most ideal situation for Sacramento, if they remain interested.
While Bridges fits the mold for the perfect player to sandwich between Keegan Murray and Domantas Sabonis in their frontcourt, his off-the-court issues should certainly drive the Kings and many franchises away.
