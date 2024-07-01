Report: Kings Showing Trade Interest in Nets' Cam Johnson
Since NBA free agency kicked off on Sunday, the Sacramento Kings have struck out on most expected targets. With free agency not working out for the small-market Kings, Sacramento's front office might have to pivot to the trade machine to acquire their next impact player.
HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reports the Kings have shown trade interest in Brooklyn Nets forward Cam Johnson.
Johnson, 28, has proven to be a solid 3-and-D wing throughout his career and could fit the mold of what the Kings need at power forward. The 6-foot-8 wing was traded from the Phoenix Suns to the Nets as part of the Kevin Durant blockbuster in the 2022-23 season and has made a nice living in Brooklyn ever since.
Last season, Johnson averaged 13.4 points and 4.3 rebounds per game with 44.6/39.1/78.9 shooting splits. Johnson did not make the leap he was expected to make in his first full season in Brooklyn after signing a four-year deal worth $94.5 million, but another change of scenery around a complete Sacramento core could serve him well.
Many Kings fans have wanted the franchise to explore a deal to acquire Johnson and teammate Dorian Finney-Smith, but the price for both talented forwards could be steep.
After trading Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks, the Nets could be in a position to have a fire sale on their veterans. If the Kings can get Johnson, Finney-Smith, or both, they should jump on the opportunity.
While Johnson has a questionable injury history and is slightly overpaid, he could be a great addition to Sacramento.
