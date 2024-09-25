Report: Kings Sign Dexter Dennis to Camp Deal
After reportedly signing 23-year-old guard Justin Powell to an Exhibit 10 contract, the Sacramento Kings are giving another young stud a shot in training camp.
Keith Smith of Spotrac reported that the Kings are signing 25-year-old guard Dexter Dennis to an Exhibit 10 deal, officially bringing him in to participate in training camp starting October 1st.
Dennis, a 6-foot-5 guard, was acquired by the Kings in the same three-team trade that landed them Justin Powell from the Cleveland Cavaliers' G League affiliate, the Charge.
Through 31 G League appearances with the Charge are Texas Legends, Dennis averaged 9.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.6 stocks per game with 43.2/36.1/78.4 shooting splits.
While the stats do not show the whole story, Dennis is a stud. The high-flying guard is a lockdown defender, winning the 2022 American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year in his fourth season at Wichita State before transferring to Texas A&M for his final year.
As an elite athlete and impressive defender, Dennis could certainly make a name for himself during Sacramento's training camp. Since the Kings do not have any two-way contract spots open for the 2024-25 season, Dennis will unlikely earn another contract but could find a spot with the Stockton Kings.
Under an Exhibit 10 contract, Dennis' deal is not guaranteed, meaning his stint with Sacramento will likely end after training camp. But, the new combination of shooting and athleticism with Powell and Dennis could impress many.
