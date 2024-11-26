Report: Kings Sign Free Agent Veteran Forward
The Sacramento Kings have started their 2024-25 campaign with a disappointing 8-10 record, currently on a four-game losing streak.
After acquiring six-time NBA All-Star DeMar DeRozan in the offseason, expectations were as high as ever, and the Kings have failed to live up to those expectations 18 games into the season. With 64 games remaining in the regular season, it is certainly not time to hit the panic button in Sacramento, but obvious moves had to be made to clean up their mistakes.
Following their four-game skid, the Kings are making roster changes. Per ESPN's Shams Charania, the Kings are preparing to sign free agent forward Jae Crowder.
Crowder, 34, most recently spent time with the Milwaukee Bucks during the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons. In his two-year Milwaukee tenure, Crowder averaged 6.4 points and 3.4 rebounds through 68 games played and 28 starts, with solid 43.7/37.1/75.0 shooting splits.
The 12-year NBA veteran did not find a new home in the offseason as a free agent but seemed to be a regular at offseason workouts in Sacramento. Many expected the Kings to make a move on Crowder in the summer, but after a disappointing start to the season, the front office must have felt like it was finally time.
Crowder is a valuable wing presence and has played significant roles in multiple deep playoff runs. While his role in Sacramento is still unknown, he should immediately fill the Kings' huge need for more wing depth.
