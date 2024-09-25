Report: Kings Sign Justin Powell for Training Camp
The Sacramento Kings are making moves to fill up their available roster spots before training camp kicks off on October 1st.
HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reports that the Kings are signing Justin Powell to an Exhibit 10 contract.
Powell, 23, is a 6-foot-6 guard who the Kings recently acquired in a three-team G League trade from the Cleveland Cavaliers development squad, the Charge.
Last season, Powell appeared in 28 contests with the Charge in the G League, averaging 6.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game with 44.9/37.4/81.8 shooting splits.
Through three years in college, Powell attended Auburn, Tennessee, and Washington State, with his best stint being his freshman year with the Tigers. Through just ten appearances and seven starts at Auburn, Powell averaged 11.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game, shooting 44.2 percent from beyond the arc.
Powell went undrafted in the 2023 NBA Draft, but through college showed glimpses of being an elite shooter and a viable playmaker. Powell shot 41.9 percent from deep through his three years in college, and a good jump shot will nearly always translate to the next level.
The Kings have no available two-way contracts heading into the 2024-25 season, so Powell's Exhibit 10 deal is strictly a chance for him to get reps in with the Kings at training camp and nothing more. The contract is non-guaranteed, meaning the Kings will be able to waive him ahead of the season with no cap hit.
Follow Inside The Kings on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!