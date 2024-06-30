Report: Kings in Trade Talks for Pelicans Star
The Sacramento Kings have reportedly reached out to the New Orleans Pelicans in trade talks targeting forward Brandon Ingram, per Sean Cunningham of FOX 40.
Ingram, 26, has one year remaining on his contract and could be on the move to Sacramento as the Kings look to add another piece to their roster. Kevin Huerter and Harrison Barnes are two players who have been made available to other teams and would likely be a part of a trade for Ingram.
It's unclear what the asking price will be for Ingram, a player coming off his lowest-scoring season in the last five years. A 2020 All-Star, Ingram has spent five years in New Orleans but has seen little playoff success.
Working in the Sacramento Kings' front office is Alvin Gentry, the same coach that Ingram had his lone All-Star appearance with. Ingram won the Most Improved Player award for his efforts in the 2019-2020 season that saw him average 23.8 points per game while shooting a career-best 39.1% from three.
If the front office and general manager Monte McNair pull some strings, the Kings could have another big-name player land in the heart of California. A potential starting lineup including Ingram would look something like this:
- G: De’Aaron Fox
- G: Malik Monk
- F: Keegan Murray
- F: Brandon Ingram
- C: Domantas Sabonis
Star power and big contracts line this potential roster, so there'd be no excuse to not make the playoffs.
Sacramento has the opportunity to make a push for the top of the Western Conference. If a deal isn't done with the Pelicans, expect the team to make a move for a different wing to complete the roster.
