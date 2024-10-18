Report: Kings Waive Rookie Guard Boogie Ellis
It is that time of the year in the NBA when teams must cut their 21-player training camp roster down to 18 ahead of the regular season.
The Sacramento Kings did not wait long following their final preseason loss on Thursday night to make their first cut. HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reports that the Kings have waived undrafted rookie guard Boogie Ellis.
Ellis, 23, has had an impressive stint throughout Sacramento's Summer League and preseason games but ultimately did not make the Kings' roster.
Through three preseason appearances, Ellis averaged 9.0 points through just 12.7 minutes per game. Ellis was even more impressive through the Summer League, where he averaged 10.0 points through eight games, shooting a spectacular 47 percent from deep.
It surprised many fans that Ellis was the first King to pay the price of roster cuts, but he will likely earn a spot with Sacramento's G League affiliate, the Stockton Kings.
Ellis went undrafted in the 2024 NBA Draft, where Sacramento picked him up in undrafted free agency on an Exhibit 10 deal. The talented guard out of USC showed his deep skillset and tenacious defense through his stint with Sacramento.
With Ellis likely getting shipped down to the G League, many fans will be ready for him to make his return to Sacramento, which will likely happen eventually. A talented guard like Ellis certainly deserves a spot in the NBA, and many fans hope his opportunity arises in Sacramento.
Follow Inside The Kings on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!