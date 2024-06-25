Report: Kyle Kuzma Is a ‘Name to Watch’ for the Kings
The Sacramento Kings hold the 13th overall pick in Wednesday's NBA draft, but speculation surrounds the lottery selection. Various reports suggest the Kings are shopping the pick, with a rumored trade offer to the Chicago Bulls in exchange for Alex Caruso was denied.
With Caruso off the market and Sacramento still seemingly adamant about trading the pick, who will be next in line for the Kings to pursue?
The Athletic's Anthony Slater and Sam Amick report that the Kings remain interested in Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma, saying he is "a name to watch for the Kings heading into the week."
Kuzma, 28, averaged a career-high 22.2 points and 4.2 assists per game with 6.6 rebounds last season. As the talented forward comes off the best year of his professional career, Washington could hesitate to give him up.
The 6-foot-9 wing is on one of the most team-friendly contracts in the league, making $64.5 million over the next three seasons. Kuzma could be the difference-maker the Kings need in their wing spot, as they are expected to build a package around Kevin Huerter, Harrison Barnes, and the 13th pick to get him.
Replacing Barnes for Kuzma is a clear upgrade, but giving up too many assets for a non-All-Star could be risky in the long run. Nonetheless, the Kings targeting Kuzma is a good sign that Monte McNair and the front office are attempting to make moves that can take Sacramento to the next level.
