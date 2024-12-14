Report: Sacramento Kings Linked to $90 Million Wizards Star
The Sacramento Kings had a rough start to their 2024-25 season, but have found their rhythm by winning four of their last five. Many fans expect the Kings to be active on the trade market ahead of February's deadline, attempting to bounce back from a disappointing 13-13 start.
While the Kings do not necessarily have to make a trade, there are a couple of gaping holes in the lineup. Sacramento has not had a consistent wing rotation in years, so making a move to bolster that weakness is certainly the most likely scenario.
NBA Insider Brett Siegel with ClutchPoints reported that the Kings are one of many teams recently linked to Washington Wizards star forward Kyle Kuzma.
"Believe it or not, Kuzma actually holds a strong market as a secondary player who has proven to be able to lead his team's offensive attack at times," Siegel wrote. "The Warriors, Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers, and Detroit Pistons have all been linked to Kuzma recently, sources said."
The Kings have been involved with Kuzma trade rumors since last year's trade deadline, so still having a connection to the 29-year-old forward is not surprising.
Kuzma is averaging 15.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.9 assists with 42.0/27.6/68.8 shooting splits, his worst statistical season since arriving in Washington. After back-to-back seasons of averaging 20+ points per game, Kuzma's efficiency has taken a huge hit but he has proven he can be more effective.
Kuzma is in the second season of a four-year, $90 million contract, but is owed just $40 million for his final two seasons. Trading for Kuzma would put the Kings in an awkward position because there is no reason to mess up their starting lineup, but having a $90 million forward on the bench is questionable.
The Kings would be much better off going after a 3-and-D wing on the market, rather than taking on a struggling forward amid a down year. The 3-20 Wizards really have no reason to hold onto Kuzma, but his value is at an all-time low right now.
