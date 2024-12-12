Sacramento Kings Barely Passing in NBA Report Card
The Sacramento Kings are camping at 12th place in the Western Conference after a disappointing start to the new NBA season. Holding a 12-13 record, the Kings are in a worse spot than they were over the past two seasons through 25 games played.
Despite trading for six-time NBA All-Star DeMar DeRozan and re-signing guard Malik Monk, the Kings have struggled to find wins. Offensive consistency has yet to be found in Sacramento, partly due to injuries and partly due to poor shooting.
After such a slow start, Dan Favale with Bleacher Report gave the Kings a C- grade in his new NBA report card. Despite a poor rating, Favale thinks things will even out in Sactown.
(Via Dan Favale | B/R): "The Sacramento Kings are closer to properly achieving than their place in the Western Conference standings implies... Losing more games in the clutch than any team outside Charlotte contributes to choppy returns. Many of these warts will normalize."
Favale could be right. The Kings posted back-to-back 140-point performances that could break the floodgates in Sacramento. Shooters like Kevin Huerter and Keegan Murray are finally hitting shots, contributing greatly to Mike Brown's offensive scheme.
"Sacramento's shot profile is predictably uncomfortable, but it's still just losing the three-point battle by fewer than three makes per 100 possessions," wrote Favale. "This team has so far missed the mark and is top-heavier than anticipated. But its overall indicators aren't irreversibly alarming."
As long as the Kings can continue their recent shooting performances, success will come their way. Huerter's recent streak has been a major boost off the bench, a new spot for him. Monk has been the starting 2-guard after Huerter hit a nasty cold streak in November.
Defensively, Favale thinks the Kings are "overachieving" when looking at the personnel. DeRozan, Fox, and Monk aren't thought of as defensive-minded players but are still finding ways to contribute on that end of the court.
Playing high-intensity basketball has been Sacramento's trademark under Mike Brown and that won't stop anytime soon as the team looks to climb into playoff contention.
Follow Sacramento Kings on SI on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!