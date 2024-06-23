Sacramento Kings Make Addition To Coaching Staff
The Sacramento Kings took a hit before their 2023-24 season concluded, as the news of associate head coach Jordi Fernandez taking the reigns of the Brooklyn Nets arose. Fernandez has been one of the top assistants in the league since joining Sacramento, but his absence leaves a hole on the Kings sideline.
The Kings cannot replicate Fernandez, but they can beef up their coaching talent behind head coach Mike Brown to make life easier for him.
Italian national team head coach Gianmarco Pozzecco told reporters during Saturday's press conference that assistant Riccardo Fois will be moving to Sacramento to join Brown's staff next season.
Outside of working with the Italian national squad, Fois has spent time in the NCAA landscape with Pepperdine, Arizona, and Gonzaga, as well as some NBA experience with the Phoenix Suns from 2019 to 2021.
The 37-year-old "tactical expert," per Cesare Milanti of Eurohoops, could be a fantastic addition to Brown's depleted staff after the loss of Fernandez and Deividas Dulkys this offseason.
Fois was most recently working with the Arizona Wildcats, where he joined in 2021 and helped develop multiple NBA talents. While Fois will not come on as a top assistant in Sacramento, the young Italian coach certainly has promise and could be an effective addition to the Kings.
