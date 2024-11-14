Mike Brown Reveals What Kings 'Need' From De'Aaron Fox
The Sacramento Kings picked up a statement win over the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night, getting their second win over the Suns in four days. Phoenix was playing without stars Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, but regardless, picking up a 23-point win over one of the top Western Conference teams is a solid confidence and momentum boost.
Kings star forward DeMar DeRozan left Wednesday's win at halftime with lower back tightness, so it was up to All-Star guard De'Aaron Fox to carry the load of the offense in his absence.
Fox shined in the win over Phoenix, dropping 29 points, 10 assists, and 6 rebounds, shooting an efficient 11-17 from the field.
Fox tied his season-low with just two three-point attempts, as he seemed much more efficient driving to the basket, rather than settling for outside shots. The star point guard shot the three ball at a career level last season, but many fans would rather see him revert back to driving more often.
Following Wednesday's win, Kings head coach Mike Brown told the media what the team "needs" from Fox (via Matt George | ABC10).
"This is what we need from Fox," Brown said regarding De'Aaron Fox being aggressive. "He's the fastest guy in the league. He's the best guard finisher in the league. But, our spacing has to be right, and our spacing was pretty good tonight. When it's there for him, he'll get downhill. It's up to us to make sure that happens and it's up to him to make sure he stays aggressive getting into that paint where he is deadly."
Last season, Fox was shooting a career-high 7.8 three-point attempts per game, knocking down 36.9 percent of them. This season, he is taking fewer shots overall next to DeMar DeRozan, but his two-point efficiency has skyrocketed, making 58.3 percent of his attempts inside the arc.
Fox is certainly one of the most explosive players in the NBA and one of the most challenging defensive assignments when going downhill. The more he uses that strength, the better the Kings' offense typically is.
