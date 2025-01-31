Sacramento Kings Star Having Career-Best Season Despite All-Star Snub
Amid trade rumors, firing a coach, winning streaks, and losing streaks, the Sacramento Kings season has been filled with ups and downs. But let's forget one player has been as consistent as ever amidst the season's roller coaster: Domantas Sabonis.
Sabonis is averaging 20.9 points, a league-leading 14.5 rebounds, 6.6 assists, and shooting hyper-efficient 61.0% from the field and 48.1% from beyond the arc. His points, rebounds, 3P%, and FT% (77.1%) are all career-highs.
A two-time All-NBA and three-time All-Star isn't supposed to continue getting better, but that's exactly what Sabonis is doing, and unfortunately, to no Kings fan or media's surprise, he is getting little to no recognition for his improved play.
Sabonis was once again left off of the All-Star reserves list, and while there's a chance he gets in as an injury replacement, him getting left out of the mid-season festivities is becoming a yearly tradition.
Sabonis is just the second player in NBA history to average at least 20 points, 14 rebounds, and 6 assists on at least 60% shooting from the field. The other is legend Wilt Chamberlain.
Two things are likely holding Sabonis' recognition back. The first is that his comparisons to Wilt Chamberlain aren't new. He's been putting up numbers and stat lines that only Wilt has accomplished for years, and it's become so normal that people have become desensitized to his feats.
The other is that he has a very similar style and numbers to three-time MVP Nikola Jokić. There's no argument that Jokić is better than Sabonis, as he's currently averaging 29.7 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 10.1 assists on 56.7% from the field and 47.2% from deep. He gets the edge in points and assists, while Sabonis grabs more rebounds and slightly better shooting percentages.
The frustrating aspect about Jokić overshadowing Sabonis is that other players don't have the same issue of lacking recognition with similar styles. Jalen Brunson isn't ignored because Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is putting up better numbers in the same position. But for some reason, people are numb to Sabonis' numbers and performances while they stand in awe of Jokić.
None of this is meant to discredit anything other players are doing but to point out that Domantas Sabonis, at 28 years old, is continuing to get better, but without the continued accolades. He's once again leading the league with 42 double-doubles (in 44 games played), is third with 8 triple-doubles, and has an NBA-high 6 games with at least 20 rebounds.
An underrated aspect of Sabonis' game is his availability, especially in a league where we see players rest or sit with injuries. He plays almost every game year in and year out, missing just six total games over the last three seasons combined. And when he does play, he doesn't take nights off. He gives it his all every single night.
Amid the De'Aaron Fox trade speculation, it's easy for what Sabonis is doing to get overshadowed. By drama around the Kings, Nikola Jokić, or the ever-changing landscape of NBA storylines, it feels important to continue to recognize his talent and skill as much as possible.
This may be just a local article, written by a Sacramento native, but Domantas Sabonis deserves for people to appreciate his greatness, and know that it isn't going unnoticed everywhere.
