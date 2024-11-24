Sacramento Kings vs Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Revealed
By losing to the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday, the Sacramento Kings dropped to 8-8 early into the 2024-25 season. The offseason addition of six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan gave fans high hopes heading into the new year, but most have been let down after 16 games.
The Kings are on a two-game losing streak, just their second losing streak of the season, but the fanbase might explode if they lose their third straight and drop below .500. On Sunday, the Kings will host the Brooklyn Nets in an optimistic attempt to get back in the win column.
The Nets have started their 2024-25 season with a 6-10 record, losing four of their last five. Led by young guard Cam Thomas averaging 24.2 points per game, the Nets remain capable of beating anybody.
Each team has released their injury reports ahead of Sunday's matchup in Sacramento.
Sacramento Kings:
Devin Carter - OUT (shoulder)
Mason Jones - OUT (hamstring)
Malik Monk - OUT (ankle)
Brooklyn Nets:
Bojan Bogdanovic - OUT (foot)
Dorian Finney-Smith - QUESTIONABLE (ankle)
Day'Ron Sharpe - OUT (hamstring)
Ziaire Williams - PROBABLE (foot)
The Kings have been without star sixth man Malik Monk for the past six games, soon to be seven. Without his high-level scoring and playmaking off the bench, Sacramento's second unit has been lackluster.
Getting Domantas Sabonis and DeMar DeRozan back from injury next to star point guard De'Aaron Fox last game was huge, but their supporting cast still needs to step up. The Kings need to pull together to avoid getting upset at home by the Nets on Sunday.
The Kings and Nets tip off a 6 pm PST on Sunday in Sacramento.
Follow Sacramento Kings on SI on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!