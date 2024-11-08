Sacramento Kings vs. LA Clippers Swing Stat of the Game
Before each Sacramento Kings game, I try to find a stat that will dictate the game's outcome. Theoretically, if the Kings win the swing stat, they win the game. If they lose the stat, they lose the game. Make sense? Let’s get into it.
The Kings are home to take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday at 7:00 PM PT.
Kings vs. Clippers Swing Stat: Floater Area Scoring
Season averages
- Kings: 9.6-of-18.9 (51 percent) | 3rd, 7th, 2nd
- Clippers: 10-of-21 (47.6 percent) | 1st, 4th, 7th
The Clippers are an interesting team. They appear like a great defensive team that does just enough on offense to get by. With that in mind, finding a weakness to exploit or a strength to limit will be key.
An area where the Clippers have excelled this season is in the floater area, where they lead the league in made shots.
It’s also an area that the Kings take advantage of, with the second-highest percentage on the seventh-most attempts.
The Clippers get an advantage going into the game as the Kings allow opponents to shoot 20.6 times per game in the floater area. Sacramento does a great job limiting opponents’ looks at the rim, allowing only 21.5 restricted-area field goals per game.
As a result of that, opposing players get pushed out from the basket. It’s a great defensive strategy but may need extra attention against a team so comfortable in that zone. Ivica Zubac, James Harden, and Norman Powell are all threats with the floater and push shot, with Powell especially at 64.5 percent in the area.
