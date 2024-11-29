Sacramento Kings vs Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report
The Sacramento Kings have started 0-2 in NBA Cup Group Play, sitting in last place in West Group A. In an attempt to get their first NBA Cup win of the season, the Kings head to face the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night.
After losing four straight games, the Kings finally broke their streak and beat the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road on Wednesday. Facing the 7-12 Blazers on Friday, the Kings have a great opportunity to get back to .500 and back in the playoff picture.
Each team has released their injury reports ahead of Friday's matchup in Portland.
Sacramento Kings:
DeMar DeRozan - OUT (back)
Devin Carter - OUT (shoulder)
Trey Lyles - OUT (calf)
Portland Trail Blazers:
Donovan Clingan - OUT (knee)
Jerami Grant - DOUBTFUL (knee)
Kris Murray - QUESTIONABLE (sternum)
Matisse Thybulle - OUT (ankle)
Robert Williams III - DOUBTFUL (concussion)
The Trail Blazers will certainly be short-handed for Friday's matchup with five key players listed on the injury report, but they still have a load of underrated talent available.
The Kings will be without star forward DeMar DeRozan for the fifth time this season, as he continues to deal with his back issues. Sacramento is 2-2 without DeRozan this season, and they are looking to win their second straight against a weaker Portland squad.
These Western Conference teams have already met once this season, where Sacramento picked up a 13-point win.
The Kings and Trail Blazers tip off at 7 pm PST on Friday in Portland.
Follow Sacramento Kings on SI on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!